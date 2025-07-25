Wonder Lake man charged with attempted murder in Chicago expressway shooting

A Wonder Lake man has been charged in a shooting that occurred July 12 on Interstate 90 in Chicago.

Aldo Ruiz, 22, is charged with one count of attempted murder, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police and the Cook County State’s Attorneys Office.

On July 12, Illinois State Police responded to a shooting on southbound I-90 at East River Road in Chicago, according to a news release.

One victim was struck by gunfire and taken to an area hospital for treatment. ISP agents identified Ruiz as the alleged shooter, authorities said. Ruiz turned himself in Wednesday to special agents with the Illinois State Police, police said.