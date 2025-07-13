Several people seriously injured when passenger van crashes along Route 31 in McHenry

At least six people were taken to the hospital in a crash involving a passenger van in McHenry Saturday night.

Officers were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m. for the crash that occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Route 31 at Prime Parkway in McHenry, officials said.

McHenry Deputy Chief of Police Thomas Walsh said the van was traveling on south Route 31 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel, leaving the road and striking a utility pole.

According to a Northwestern Medicine spokesperson, at total of six patients were taken to its McHenry hospital, which is just a few blocks from the crash site.

There were several passengers in the van, and at least one occupant was reportedly taken to a hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, Walsh said.

The crash blew out the transformer on the pole that was hit, causing a loss of power to areas of McHenry, Walsh said.

According to an eyewitness, the van was towing a trailer, which was still attached to the van following the crash. Rick Tomlinson of Wonder Lake said he passed by the crash site shortly after it happened and saw many bystanders already at the scene helping those injured. He said he also said six to eight people on the ground.

Many of them, he said, were “wearing the same T-shirts so I assume they were in the van, some sort of group.”

Tomlinson said the van was facing north in the southbound lanes.