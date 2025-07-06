Man hit in face with firework, seriously injured near Crystal Lake

A man was hospitalized after he was hit in the face by a fireworks mortar Saturday night near Crystal Lake.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District was called out to the 1300 block of Beach Street at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

First responders found a large crowd gathered on a small one-way street when they arrived, which Vucha said hindered paramedics from being able to find the patient.

Once they got access, crews found a man “who had sustained serious injuries after a large firework mortar is believed to have struck him in the face and exploded,” Vucha said.

Emergency personnel requested a medical helicopter, but it wasn’t available because of inclement weather.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital by ambulance for further treatment and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, Vucha said.

“Each year fireworks are responsible for thousands of preventable injuries across the country, many involving the head, face, hands, or eyes,” he added. “The consequences can be severe and long lasting. The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District encourages everyone to consider the risks and prioritize safety during holiday celebrations.”