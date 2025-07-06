Man charged in fatal DUI crash in 2024 is back in McHenry County jail after allegedly missing court

A man taken into custody Saturday evening on an arrest warrant had been on pretrial release on charges that he was drunk when he was involved in a fatal crash last year, court and jail records show.

Jakub Kakietek, 41, of Lakewood and formerly of Huntley, was charged in July 2024 with aggravated DUI and accused of causing a crash along Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills that killed his passenger, Zdzislaw Klimentowski, 76, of Chicago.

At the time of Kakietek’s arrest last year, prosecutors said he’d multiple prior DUI offenses and asked that he be held while awaiting trial on the newest charge. But Judge Carl Metz allowed Kakietek’s pretrial release with extra conditions and he was not allowed to drink alcohol or drive.

But Kakietek allegedly removed an alcohol monitoring bracelet for 13 days in May and, in the same month, failed to show up to a court date, according to court records. They say his probation officer had reached out to him in several times and sought proof about Kakietek’s claim that he’d been in the hospital, but the proof was not provided.

A warrant was issued for Kakietek’s arrest June 11, over the objections of his defense attorney, according to court records. Kakietek was in county jail Saturday evening, according to jail records, though it’s unclear of the circumstances of him being taken back into custody.