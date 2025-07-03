Porta-potty destroyed, fence damaged by vandals at Huntley park

The Huntley Park District posted a photo of the damage done to a portable toilet at Borhart Park discovered on Sunday, June 29. (Photo provided by Huntley Park District)

A portable toilet in a Huntley park was ripped apart in what police officials said was among the more destructive instances of vandalism reported in town.

Someone called about 8 a.m. Sunday to report that a porta-potty at Borhart Park had been destroyed, Huntley Police Public Information Officer Kevin Keane said.

Keane said police advised the sanitation company that owns the portable toilet and the Huntley Park District, which owns fencing surrounding the restroom that also was damaged.

Keane said an investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

It is the first vandalism report that the department has received this year, Keane said, but it is probably among the more destructive vandalism instances the department has addressed.

Spray-painting is usually the worst type of vandalism reported to police, Keane said.

The Huntley Park District said on Facebook on Monday that “substantial damage at Borhart Park forced temporary closures for cleanup and repairs,” adding anyone with information should contact Huntley police.

The district also said that, “statistically,” most vandalism is done at night by preteens or teens, noting that the parks are closed from dusk to dawn. The park district encouraged parents to talk with their kids about “respecting our parks.”