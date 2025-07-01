2025 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year: Woodstock’s Keira Bogott

Woodstock’s Keira Bogott (left) scores the Blue Streaks’ second goal against Johnsburg during the 2025 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

After competing in two sports in the spring, and excelling in both, Keira Bogott continues to stay busy this summer.

The University of North Alabama-bound women’s soccer player fills up her summer by teaching swimming lessons to youngsters at Woodstock Water Works, and every Tuesday she plays in a recreational pickleball league made up of Bogott and her friends.

That’s in addition to training and games with her Rockford Raptors club soccer team, and a rigorous workout routine of weight lifting and interval running to get her up to speed for college in a few weeks.

Bogott, who graduated from Woodstock in May, wrapped up a stellar athletic career with the Blue Streaks by never slowing down.

In her final high school season in the spring, Bogott, who was voted by coaches as the Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Soccer Field Player of the Year, helped Woodstock’s girls soccer and track and field teams win conference championships and qualified for the Class 2A state meet in the 4x400 relay.

Woodstock's Keira Bogott tries to drive against Marian Central's Juliette Huff during the McHenry County Area All-Star Basketball Extravaganza in April 2025 at Alden-Hebron’s Tigard Gymnasium in Hebron. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Bogott was an All-KRC medalist in cross country in the fall and was the Blue Streaks’ MVP and captain in basketball in the winter with a team-high 16 points a game while also leading the way in steals and assists.

For her all-around performance in her final year, Bogott is the 2025 Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year as voted on by the sports staff. Marengo senior Gabby Gieseke and Hampshire senior Chloe Van Horn also were considered for the honor.

Bogott is the second straight Blue Streak to be named Northwest Herald Female Athlete of the Year, joining Hallie Steponaitis in 2024.

Bogott recently talked to the Northwest Herald about her favorite senior moments, the challenge of playing two sports in a season, why she doesn’t like volleyball and more.

What is your favorite sport to play?

Bogott: I would have to say soccer. All of my friends from high school, I’ve been playing with them since I was in middle school. And just seeing how we’ve grown together has been really cool ... to see the success we had throughout the years.

What were you favorite memories from the soccer season?

Bogott: Not even like the games, but the bus rides all season. We all just go crazy, even after a loss or anything. We were still proud of how we performed. Being with each other was always fun.

What is the hardest part about competing in multiple sports?

Bogott: Definitely trying to make it to everything. Both of my coaches were completely understanding and awesome. They wanted the best for me. I couldn’t have had better supporters from my coaches and teammates. I also didn’t want to show up without any practices or anything and get the same treatment.

Did you end up missing anything?

Bogott: I almost missed one of our regional [soccer] games because of state [track], but I made it back in time for the second half. It was close, but we left right after my event.

Who is your biggest hero?

Bogott: I would definitely say my mom. Even with her work and everything she does, she still makes it to my games and events – and same with all my siblings when they were in high school. I know how stressed out she could get with her job, and she just always makes sure whatever we want, we get.

What are your plans for the summer?

Bogott: Just working and playing soccer with Rockford [Raptors club]. We still have games every week. And I also have to do a summer workout for college. That’s been difficult, but it’s getting me ready.

Where do you work?

Bogott: Woodstock Water Works. I’m in the sun all day.

What is your dream job?

Bogott: I like helping people, but I’m still struggling with what I want to do. But like [today], when I was doing swim lessons, helping those little kids learn how to be comfortable with the water, learn how to swim and have fun with it, I think that’s cool. I like being there for people when they’re feeling down and supporting them.

What is a sport that you would be bad at?

Bogott: I tried volleyball in seventh grade. I made the team, but I was very horrible at it. I think I’ve gotten better since then, but when I see that ball launched at my face I don’t think I can survive it. It’s a little different with soccer because I feel much more comfortable. Using my hands and diving for everything ... there’s a reason why I’m not a goalie.

Where is the coolest place you’ve ever visited?

Bogott: I visited Spain [for high school exchange], so I got to see a whole bunch of cool places there. We went everywhere. Valencia is so pretty. Everything is so old in Spain, then you go to Valencia and everything is new and modernized.

Who is your favorite professional athlete?

Bogott: [American soccer player] Julie Ertz. I’ve always thought she was so cool. She practiced with my [club] team, and I’ve always idolized her because I had that connection with her. She plays center mid and controls the field even when she doesn’t have the ball. She’s also like a big family girl. She quit soccer to be with her family. I look up to that – like being more than just an athlete. She’s a great person, too.

What is your proudest sports moment?

Bogott: I would say my sophomore year when I went to state [for track]. That whole series of events, I’m still in shock of how that happened. I was running the 800 that year because nobody else really wanted to, and I just kept getting better and better. And then I qualified with time, which already I was so proud of myself because that was my goal. And then qualifying for finals was a shot in the dark, and I don’t know how I did that. I was so proud of myself even making state, and the odds of me medaling were very slim in my head. I was just happy I got another day of running. I ran my hardest race ever that day. The whole weekend, like having all my supporters there, I’m so proud of that.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Bogott: Practice doesn’t make perfect, but it makes progress. I don’t know why, but that kind of always stuck with me. No matter what, you’re going to make mistakes, but it’s how you respond and limit them after. You’re not not going to have a game where you don’t mess up and do everything perfect.

What are your hobbies?

Bogott: The majority of time I’m doing something with sports. I have this pickleball league that me and my friends made, and we do that every Tuesday. I would say just mainly hanging out with my friends.

What would be your perfect meal?

Bogott: Every single birthday dinner I can remember I’ve had chicken teriyaki and a side of California sushi rolls. It’s so good.

What will you remember most about your your time at Woodstock?

Bogott: Definitely the people. I feel like no matter what type of mood I was in, I always felt welcomed and loved by everyone. I always knew that my teammates were going to be there to uplift me, or my coach as well – so definitely the people and just being supported by everyone, academically too. I’ve always had my teachers there to help, especially with balancing sports and my schoolwork.

What are you looking forward to the most at North Alabama?

Bogott: I’m really looking forward to the soccer season and just being with all my teammates and traveling. It’s going to be such a new experience. We’re all kind of going in not knowing what to expect. So just hitting that restart and being able to focus on soccer only and see my progression in one sport.