‘Innovative way forward’: Cary District 26 appoints interim schools chief, 2 others for leadership team

Cary School District 26 has tapped Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Jennifer Thomas to be interim superintendent for the 2025-26 school year, with the current superintendent departing.

Superintendent Brandon White’s last day is July 1 after he accepted a position to be the new superintendent for Harvard School District 50. White has served District 26 for two years and had one more year left in his original three-year contract.

The district’s school board unanimously Thomas’ approved the appointment during a special meeting Monday. Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations David Shepherd and along with Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Ivette Rivera-Weigle were appointed associate superintendents.

As a team of three, Thomas will lead “day-to-day” management and Rivera-Weigle will provide support on learning initiatives, while Shepherd will oversee building renovations and the construction of the new transportation center and represent the district while working with the village, Thomas said in a statement.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the district in this new role for the upcoming school year and support the continuation of the important work being done by the staff in Cary to support our students,” Thomas said in the statement. “Having worked on teams in special education for many years, it is my belief that using a team structure enhances and strengthens our work as educators.”

Thomas’ salary for the upcoming school year is set at $156,196. She received $147,355 for her permanent role during the 2024-25 school year, according to district documents. Thomas is expected to go back to her role as special services assistant superintendent after this school year and her contract for the role expires 2028.

School board member Jason Janczak supported the appointment, saying it is ideal to hire within the current administration to take on the temporary role, rather than a person outside the district.

“Continuity matters, especially during transitions, and this approach helps us preserve that stability,” he said. “The situation is not ideal, and none of us would have chosen the timing. But given the circumstances, I believe this plan strikes the right balance between leadership stability and financial responsibility.”

White applauded the district staff and board for the decision after the unanimous vote.

“I feel a very awkward situation because I’m the one who put you all in this spot,” he said. “This is a very innovative way forward, and I would say I never worked in an organization where three individuals work so well together and collaborative.”

District 26 will start its search later this summer for a permanent superintendent to start during the 2026-27 school year. The process will include opportunities for input from staff, families and the broader community, the school board said in a statement.