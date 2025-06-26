Fire leaves McHenry townhouse uninhabitable

A McHenry townhouse was left uninhabitable from a fire that broke out Wednesday night, officials reported.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of Concord Drive in McHenry for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within six minutes to a “three-story townhome with fire visible from the second floor,” according to a district news release.

Crews upgraded the call to a working fire to bring in additional units and started on an “offensive attack” by bringing hose lines through the garage to suppress the fire while also searching for residents. It was determined all residents safely evacuated the building before firefighters arrived, according to the release.

The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes. No resident or firefighter injuries were reported.

The townhouse was deemed uninhabitable, but a damage estimate was not currently available, according to the release. The fire is currently under investigation.

Fire crews from Nunda, Round Lake, Wauconda, Wonder Lake, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox Lake, Spring Grove and Woodstock assisted.