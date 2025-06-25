Firefighters save dog after blaze starts in rear deck of Johnsburg home

Firefighters rescued a dog unharmed from a fire that broke out in the rear deck of a home Tuesday morning in Johnsburg, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday to the 3400 block of North Cove Court in Johnsburg for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived in less than five minutes, according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District news release.

Crews were able to control the fire within 10 minutes of arriving. No residents were home at the time, and firefighters rescued a dog, uninjured, from the home while extinguishing the fire, according to the release.

The fire caused damage to the rear deck and exterior siding of the home, with additional smoke and water damage throughout the interior. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters, according to the release.

The fire is currently under investigation. Fire personnel from Antioch, Cary, Crystal Lake, Nunda Township, Wauconda and Wonder Lake assisted during the call.