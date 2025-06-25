2025 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Players of the Year: Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Jack Soto

Jacobs senior Augie Nelson (left) and sophomore Jack Soto captured the No. 1 doubles title at the Fox Valley Conference Tournament to clinch the conference title for the Golden Eagles. The Class 2A state qualifiers are the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Players of the Year. (Jon Betts)

Jacobs senior Augie Nelson and sophomore Jack Soto had never played on the same doubles team before the 2025 season.

Even so, the Golden Eagles’ No. 1 duo had no trouble connecting and succeeding on the court. Nelson, a varsity player all four years and four-time state qualifier, led to an easy adjustment for Soto.

“Augie really provided a welcoming environment,” Soto said. “I was definitely nervous to be his partner because it was a big change, and I wanted to make an impact. [His] leadership, personality and character really allowed me to join him with ease.”

Jacobs’ Augie Nelson returns the ball during the first round of the Class 2A state tournament in May 2025 at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. (Sandy Bressner)

Nelson, too, felt like the first-year partnership got off to a comfortable start.

Each had a similar work ethic and desire to be the best.

“To be honest, even though it was my first year playing with Jack it was not hard at all,” Nelson said. “Playing with somebody who always works hard to be better, takes suggestions and is as nice as Jack made it super easy.”

Nelson and Soto led Jacobs to the Fox Valley Conference regular-season and tournament championships. Their come-from-behind, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over top-seeded Cole Palese and Tim Jones of Prairie Ridge gave the Eagles the title at the conference meet with a slim 53-51 margin over the Wolves.

In total, Jacobs crowned four FVC champions.

The two rode that momentum into the postseason where they qualified for the Class 2A state tournament – the fourth time for Nelson and first for Soto – and finished 3-2 while advancing to Day 2 of the three-day meet.

For their performance, Nelson and Soto are the 2025 Northwest Herald Boys Tennis Players of the Year, as selected by the sports staff with input from coaches.

Nelson and Soto answered questions from the Northwest Herald about their outstanding season, hidden talents and more.

Jacobs’ Jack Soto returns the ball during the first round of the Class 2A state tournament with doubles partner Augie Nelson (left) in May 2025 at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. (Sandy Bressner)

How did you start playing tennis?

Nelson: My whole family plays tennis, so it is kind of a family tradition. My Uncle Marc is a tennis pro and started all of us at tennis as youngsters.

Soto: During COVID, I spent lockdown with my grandparents in Florida. We couldn’t do a lot, but I played a lot of pickleball. I always loved to play, and thought I was good at it. My mom brought up the idea of taking tennis lessons when we got back home. Once we arrived back home, I took my first small lesson and did summer camps at Jacobs. I really enjoyed playing and I felt like I was doing well. ... I started playing tournaments and getting private lessons the year after.

What was your most memorable match?

Nelson: I think the most memorable match was winning the [FVC] final against Prairie Ridge, especially since we lost to them during the season.

Soto: My most memorable match this season was the FVC final. We were playing against Prairie Ridge’s Jones and Palese. They beat us 6-2, 6-2 in the regular season, so we had quite the battle to fight. ... The first set may have been the worst tennis I had played in a long time, and I thought we were out of the match. Going into that second set, I tried to flush the first set. Once I was able to do that, Augie and I hit our stride. We ended up winning the second set and kept our same mentality into the third. I’ll never forget this match, as it showed our passion, mental toughness, and our confidence really sparked. It was even more special that I was able to do it with Augie.

What did it mean to you to win the Fox Valley Conference title as a team?

Nelson: It felt good to win as a team. We all worked hard this year playing outside of practice together, and it was great to see it pay off.

Soto: Our team was very close this year both on and off the court, and winning this title showed us what we could accomplish together.

Who is your favorite pro tennis player?

Nelson: John Isner. I admire his serve and he’s American.

Soto: Carlos Alcaraz.

Who was the most challenging doubles team you faced in the FVC?

Nelson: The Prairie Ridge No. 1 doubles team with Cole [Palese] and Tim [Jones] were for sure the toughest. Cole and I have gone back and forth my whole high school career. It’s always such a good match when we play against each other.

Soto: Prairie Ridge was the most challenging doubles team we faced. Tim and Cole are both great players, and more importantly, great people. They definitely did not make it easy for us whenever we played against them, and I loved the friendly rivalry we had.

Do you have any hidden talents?

Nelson: Most people don’t know this, but I play the violin.

Soto: I can do the worm and can juggle a tennis ball with my feet as well as juggling them with my hands ... but not at the same time.

What are your hobbies outside of playing tennis?

Nelson: I like to fish, go bike riding, hang out with my friends and go outside and be with nature.

Soto: Outside of being a tennis player, I play for a club soccer team as well as the high school team. I like to watch TV shows and movies with my family, and I love being outside whenever I get the chance.

What is your perfect meal?

Nelson: I really like Churrasco. It’s a Brazilian barbecue that my dad makes.

Soto: Italian beef with mozzarella, a Caesar salad and a Shirley Temple with no ice. For dessert, one of my mom’s homemade caramel brownies.

What are three of your favorite movies or TV shows?

Nelson: “I Think You Should Leave” is a show Coach [Jon] Betts and I often joke about and reference. I also like all of the Star Wars movies and “Dexter.”

Soto: My three favorite movies are “The Usual Suspects,” “The Sixth Sense,” and “The Shawshank Redemption.”

What is your dream job?

Nelson: I hope to be a third-grade teacher. I’ve wanted to be a teacher my whole life, and that’s what I’ll be studying at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point next year.

Soto: My dream would be to be a professional tennis player. I really love the sport, and would love to continue with it into the future and for the rest of my life. However, from a more academic standpoint, a dream job would be an engineer or actuary. My favorite subjects are math and science. I know I want a job which includes at least one of those subjects.