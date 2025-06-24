Man killed in crash near Harvard in 3rd traffic fatality in McHenry County since Monday

A man was killed in a crash Tuesday, June 24, 2025, near Harvard. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A man was killed in a crash near Harvard Tuesday morning in the third traffic fatality since Monday evening in McHenry County.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called out to the 19700 block of Hebron Road near Harvard at 6:57 a.m. Tuesday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters found a pickup truck on its roof in a field, and emergency personnel believed a man driving it was trapped inside. Paramedics assessed the man and determined the man had died, “believed to be a result of the crash,” Vucha said.

Fire crews requested MD-1 and a medical helicopter, among other resources, but they were returned, Vucha said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.

It’s the fourth serious and third fatal crash within the past couple of days in the western half of McHenry County.

A man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford following a crash along Route 14 near Woodstock Monday, an 11-year-old child was killed in a crash at Kishwaukee Valley Road and Deerpass Road near Marengo Monday evening and a man was killed in a crash near Kishwaukee Valley Road and South Hughes Road near Woodstock Tuesday morning.

“We remain grateful for the continued cooperation and coordination between fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies during these complex responses,” Vucha said.