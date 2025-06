A crash Monday evening in the Marengo area shut down two stretches of road.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert after 7 p.m. that, because of a traffic crash, Kishwaukee Valley Road was shut down between Route 23 and Sullivan Street, and Deerpass Road was to be closed from Dunham to Collins roads until further notice.

The area is north of Marengo and west of Woodstock.

