Summer-long outdoor scavenger hunt hosted by McHenry County Conservation District

Mallard ducks take flight from a pond at the McHenry County Conservation District's Elizabeth Lake Nature Preserve Varga Archeological Site last year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The McHenry County Conservation District invites visitors to “Find Your Wild” and join its interactive journey through the county’s public open spaces all summer long in pursuit of fun prizes. The 2025 challenge runs through Sept. 1. Participants can use the Goosechase app to join in and earn points by checking into conservation areas, sharing photos and answering trivia questions.

Find Your Wild challenge prizes include 16 stickers featuring different plants and animals representing three local ecosystems: prairie, wetland and woodland. Active participants will be entered into drawings for outdoor-recreation themed prize baskets throughout the summer.

Participants can also stop by their local library to receive bonus points and check out nature-themed book recommendations. Participating libraries include Algonquin Area Public Library, Cary Area Public Library, Crystal Lake Public Library, Fox River Grove Memorial Library, Harvard’s Diggins Library, Huntley Area Public Library, Johnsburg Public Library, Marengo-Union Library District, McHenry Public Library, Richmond-based Nippersink Public Library District, River East Public Library in the Lakemoor area and Woodstock Public Library.

Learn more about the 2025 Find Your Wild challenge at mccd.me/findyourwild.