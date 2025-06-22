MCCD’s First Fridays Concert Series continues July 11

The McHenry County Conservation District‘s Friday concert series continues on July 11.
The free concerts featuring local musicians are held at the Lost Valley Visitor Center patio at Route 31 and Harts Road in Ringwood. The concerts take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month from June through September, though the July concert will be held the second Friday because the first is the Fourth of July.
- Friday, July 11: Mill Creek Jumble, an Americana/folk/string band based in Grayslake, will perform its repertoire of old-time music, contemporary covers and original compositions.
- Friday, Aug. 1: Irish Stew, previously known as The Bridgeport Ramblers, is a traditional Irish music band based in Lake and McHenry counties. Its repertoire features traditional Irish reels, jigs and other Irish dance tunes.
- Friday, Sept. 5: Justin Wallace, a 23-year-old Johnsburg native, will provide something for everyone with music that spans country, rock, pop and alternative genres.