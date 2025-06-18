Three Prairie Ridge baseball players named to 2025 IHSBCA All-State team

Prairie Ridge’s Brennan Coyle thows the ball to first during the Class 3A Grayslake Central Sectional semifinal against Cary-Grove earlier this month. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Three Prairie Ridge players have been named to the 2025 Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State team.

Making the Class 3A team for the Wolves were senior first baseman Karson Stiefer, senior second baseman Brennan Coyle and senior pitcher/outfielder Riley Golden.

Also earning All-State honors in Class 3A were Burlington Central senior pitcher/outfielder Chase Powrozek and Cary-Grove senior pitcher/designated hitter Charlie Taczy.

Huntley senior shortstop T.J. Jakubowski made the All-State team in Class 4A. Red Raiders senior corner infielder/pitcher AJ Putty was named honorable mention All-State.

McHenry, which finished second in Class 4A, did not have a player make the All-State team.

In Class 2A, Johnsburg senior pitcher/outfielder Evan Pohl earned All-State honors.