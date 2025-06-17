Woman hospitalized in Woodstock-area crash

A woman was hospitalized after a crash June 17, 2025 near Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A woman was taken to the hospital following a Woodstock-area crash early Tuesday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the area of Valley Hill Road and Whispering Pines Trail at 6:52 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Office Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters found a single vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a tree west of the intersection, Vucha said.

A woman driving was moderately injured, evaluated by paramedics and taken to Northwestern McHenry Hospital, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, Vucha said.