Softball: 17 Northwest-Herald area players named to ICA All-State team in Class 3A, 4A

Crystal Lake Central's Oli Victorine greets her teammate Lily Perocho after Perocho made a catch to end the inning during a game against Huntley earlier this season in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Seventeen Northwest-Herald area softball players were named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State team in Classes 3A and 4A, released late Sunday.

Hampshire senior shortstop Bria Riebel was the only local player named to the All-State first team in Class 4A.

In Class 3A, Crystal Lake Central sophomore pitcher Oli Victorine, Prairie Ridge senior shortstop Ady Kiddy, Prairie Ridge junior pitcher Reese Mosolino and Harvard senior pitcher Tallulah Eichholz earned All-State first-team honors.

Huntley senior first baseman Isabella Boskey was named to the All-State second team in Class 4A.

Huntley junior shortstop Aubrina Adamik and Hampshire junior first baseman Mia Robinson earned All-State third-team honors in Class 4A.

In Class 3A, Harvard freshman pitcher Leona Eichholz, Crystal Lake Central first baseman Lily Perocho and Prairie Ridge sophomore outfielder Kylie Carroll earned All-State second-team honors.

Also in Class 3A, Crystal Lake Central sophomore outfielder Ella Arana, Crystal Lake South freshman shortstop Riley Barda, Woodstock freshman pitcher Megan Kuiper, Woodstock sophomore shortstop/third baseman Tipper Axelson, Woodstock North junior outfielder Allyson Schaid and Burlington Central junior pitcher Isabelle Reed earned All-State third-team honors.

The Class 1A and 2A All-State teams were announced last week, which included eight players from the Northwest-Herald area.

Full All-State teams can be found at icasoftball.org.