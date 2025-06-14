Huntley eyes security cameras for downtown

FILE - Huntley Square is one area of downtown being considered for security camera coverage. (Daniel J)

Huntley is considering security cameras for downtown.

The Village Board Thursday evening reviewed a couple of options for for downtown cameras. The board didn’t vote on anything but was asked to give their opinion on which option they liked better.

One scenario would have cameras installed at the village-owned Hackett House, with the village purchasing second mobile camera trailer. Huntley already has a camera trailer, which is used at special events and “targeted special details” related to traffic, Village Manager Dave Johnson said.

The police department visited downtown businesses as part of the evaluation process, which officials said was well-received but didn’t reveal any specific concerns.

“No issues related to downtown safety or crime were mentioned during those conversations,” Johnson said.

The other option also includes a second trailer but would also include fixed-location cameras aimed at Main Street and Huntley Square, according to village documents. That option would also require a wireless mesh network, and a recording server and other equipment would be housed at the Hackett House, according to officials and records.

The first option would cost an estimated $61,000 plus service fees, with the other costing $206,000 plus service fees. Huntley budgeted $350,000 for the project this year.

Most of the board said they preferred the second option and said it came in well below budget.

“Nobody wants more intrusiveness in their lives, but it is 2025,” Trustee Ric Zydorowicz said, adding it was better long-term to have mounted cameras and that there’s an expectation of being watched wherever people go.

Village President Tim Hoeft supported option two and he doesn’t want to kill downtown aesthetics for security. Johnson noted there could be challenges with the permanent cameras and aesthetics.

But he also noted cellphones and other devices are everywhere.

“To me, the privacy part of it I think has gone out the window with everybody having this in their hand,” Hoeft said, holding up his phone.

The Village of Huntley is looking at getting security cameras downtown. It would cover Main Street and the Huntley Square. (Rendering provided by Village of Huntley)

Hoeft also noted the village’ own investments in the downtown area, including money spent on the upcoming retail incubator program at Hackett House.

Trustee JR Westberg said he was leaning toward the option one with the extra trailer, saying the village has lots of smaller events and could use the trailers anywhere. Johnson said staff would come back with more specifics as the project proceeds.