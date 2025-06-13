Lake makeover: The Hollows in Cary debuts updates to make Lake Atwood more accessible

Bri Gulbrandsen of the McHenry County Conservation District demonstrates the new accessible kayak launch on June 12, 2025, at The Hollows Conservation Area in Cary. (Michelle Meyer)

The McHenry County Conservation District will unveil the county’s first wheelchair-accessible kayak launch along with other accessible features Saturday at The Hollows Conservation Area in Cary.

A new accessible paved trail encircling the lake, a second accessible fishing pier and a kayak launch compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act have been completed at Lake Atwood at The Hollows Conservation Area, located at 3804 Route 14, Cary. Solar-powered lights for future night hikes and trailer parking have been added, officials said Thursday evening as they previewed the new features.

The conservation district will host a grand reopening at 10 a.m. Saturday where attendees will be the first to explore the newly renovated 22-acre lake along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and light refreshments.

“The improvements to Lake Atwood reaffirm the conservation district’s commitment to making nature accessible to everyone,” Conservation District board President Christopher Dahm said in the release. “We’re excited for the public to experience these enhancements firsthand.”

The ADA-accessible boat launch works by providing a slope, handrails and overhead straps so people can use their upper body to steady themselves as they get in and out of boats.

In total, the improvements cost $400,000, according to a previous McHenry County Conservation Foundation news release. A large chunk was covered by grants, including an $80,000 Boat Access Area Development grant and an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant for $200,000.

The McHenry County Conservation Foundation also raised almost $4,000 of its $10,000 goal in a matching donation fundraiser last year for the boat launch.

The district first identified the need for an accessible boat launch in 2008 but held off the work because the district did not believe any of the models they looked at were up to the standards they envisioned, McHenry County Conservation Foundation Executive Director Shawna Flavell told the Northwest Herald in a previous story. In 2021, the need was revisited as part of the district’s updated strategic plan.

The Hollows was chosen as the location of the boat launch because of the stable water levels and it’s “relatively centrally located in McHenry County,” Flavell said.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our state-elected legislators and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for their continued support of grant programs that make projects like this possible,” McHenry County Conservation District Executive Director Elizabeth Kessler said in the release. “This project also received support from McHenry County Conservation Foundation, the District’s philanthropic partner and their generous donors.”