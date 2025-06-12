‘Brave’ girl testifies against Woodstock man, who gets 30 years for assaulting her

A judge told a girl who was sexually abused that she is “courageous and brave” – and then sentenced the Woodstock man convicted of assaulting her to 30 years in prison.

Alejandro Barradas, 36, was convicted in April by a McHenry County jury on three counts of criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 18.

Barradas, who denies committing the offenses, is required to serve 85% of his prison time, followed by mandatory supervised release of three years to life. He also will be a registered sex offender for life.

Judge Tiffany Davis referred to statements written by the now 16-year-old child and read in court by a prosecutor. The girl, who testified against Barradas, was not in the courtroom Tuesday but viewed the hearing on Zoom with her mother.

“You didn’t deserve what happened to you,” Davis told the girl. “I also want you to know you are not broken. You are whole. You are seen and you are worthy of love and respect. You didn’t deserve to have your childhood taken away from you. ... Who you are is courageous and brave. ... You are stronger than you know.”

During the trial, the girl took the stand and gave graphic details of the abuse that she said began in 2021 when she was 13 and ended about 10 days before Barradas was arrested. The girl testified he would tell her that it was “normal” and “a way to show you love someone,” but that if she told anyone, she “would ruin his life.”

Barradas and his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kimberly Messer, sought to counter that the girl has a tendency to lie and a history of mental illness.

In asking for the maximum prison sentence of 45 years, Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret O’Brien said there are “no mitigating factors” to consider for a lesser sentence. She also acknowledged the girl’s history of mental illness, saying that she was “already emotionally vulnerable,” making her a “perfect victim.”

O’Brien also noted Barradas’s own admission at trial that he “fondled” two other children when he was 12 and living in Florida. However, she disputed that “fondled” was the correct description of what occurred, asserting that what he did was sexual assault the children, who were 6 and 8.

Barradas is a “master manipulator” and “a predator” who tries to shift the blame, and what he “repeatedly” did to the girl “inflicted psychological damage,” O’Brien said.

The girl’s mother said in a victim impact statement read in court by O’Brien that the girl lashes out emotionally and physically, that she suffers from trauma and depression and has had trouble in school. Since testifying at the trial, she has been hospitalized for her mental health, the mother said.

The statement from the mother addressed Barradas directly, saying: “If you are hearing this, this is what you caused.”

Earlier, Barradas addressed the court through tears, attempting to blame his attorney for his conviction. He said the jury did not hear certain details that would have helped his case. He also said he didn’t have enough time with his attorney. Davis denied his request for a new trial and disputed his complaints, referring to her own trial notes. She gave examples where the jury did hear the details in question, said she trusts Messer and knows she “fights zealously for her clients.”

In asking for a 12-year prison sentence, Messer said Barradas has been active since being in the county jail, working and participating in self-help groups and Bible study.

“To say there is no mitigation is just wrong,” Messer said.

She said Barradas’ character and attitude indicate he won’t reoffend, he has led a law-abiding life and has children to care for.

Barradas read his own statement, saying he was his “own worst enemy,” was “not a good person” or husband and “did not show my kids how a man should be.”

But since being arrested, he said he’s been “focused on being a good person,” has given his life to God and is pursuing education to one day become a social worker “to help others.”