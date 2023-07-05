Woodstock man charged with sexually assaulting child, held in jail on $500K bond

A Woodstock man is being held on a $500,000 bond charged with sexually assaulting a person younger than 18, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

Alejandro Barradas, 34, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony. If convicted he could be sentenced from 15 to 30 years in prison.

On Sunday, officers from the Woodstock Police Department responded to Northwestern Hospital in response to an allegation of a criminal sexual assault that had occurred to a juvenile by an adult in late June, according to the release.

Detectives and a member of the McHenry County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) met with the juvenile and a parent at the hospital.

Later in the day, a multidisciplinary team composed of members of the McHenry County CAC, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Woodstock Police Department met at the CAC where the juvenile was interviewed by a specially trained forensic interviewer, according to the release.

The investigation lead to Barradas’s arrest.

To be released from McHenry county jail he must post $50,000, 10% of the bond amount.

A bond hearing is set for Wednesday.