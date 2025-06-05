McHenry man charged with possessing child sex abuse materials while on probation for child sex abuse

A registered sex offender arrested by McHenry police Wednesday on charges of reproduction or distribution of child sexual abuse materials was on probation in McHenry County for a previous conviction of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13, official records show.

According to the Illinois State Police Sex Offender registration website, his previous victim was 10 years old.

Robert S. Nolan, 36, of the 2300 block of Eisenhower Boulevard, was arrested at his home, according to a news release from the McHenry Police Department. Authorities said they found multiple short videos in his possession that depicted adults sexually abusing children who are described in court records as babies or infants.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip that a McHenry resident had downloaded the offending materials, leading to an investigation by McHenry police and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, according to police.

Following that investigation, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Nolan with 10 class X felony counts of reproduction or distribution of child sexual abuse material depicting a child younger than 13.

Nolan had been arrested by McHenry police in 2022, charged and later indicted by a grand jury on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13, court records show.

Last October, Nolan pleaded guilty to one of those counts and was sentenced to four years of probation, according to court documents. In that plea deal, he was also requited to register as a sex offender registry and ordered to undergo sexual offender treatment and evaluation, as well as submit to urine tests, according to court records and the Illinois State Police sex offender registry at isp.illinois.gov/Sor.

Nolan remained on probation at the time of his recent arrest and, according to court documents for the new charges, Nolan is accused of possession the materials depicting child sexual abuse in June 2024, while his child sexual abuse case was pending in court.