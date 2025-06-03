Trees, wires down after storms zip across McHenry County

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the Chicago region June 4, 2025. (Graphic provided by National Weather Service)

A tree fell on a house in Harvard during severe weather that made its way through McHenry County early Tuesday afternoon, Alex Vucha, the Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson, said.

Some trees were blocking roadways and wires were down, mostly in the northwest corner of the county, McHenry County Emergency Management Agency Director David Christensen said. Christensen added there was heavy rain in Harvard.

The National Weather Service received reports of wind gusts of 65 mph in Harvard and wind gusts of 57 mph in Huntley, Zachary Yack, a meteorologist with the weather bureau, said.

The weather also prompted officials to cancel the Crystal Lake Community Band concert scheduled for Tuesday evening at Main Beach, according to the park district Facebook page.

Yack also said the weather service got a report of downed power lines and tree branches in Harvard.

Yack said Tuesday afternoon there was a line of storms forming in Missouri and Iowa that are heading east, but likely to weaken. Yack said the Interstate 39 corridor and maybe McHenry County could see scattered storms later Tuesday.

The storms could arrive in McHenry County around 9 or 10 p.m. Tuesday, followed by off and on showers into and during Wednesday, Yack said.

In addition to showers, a cold front will also lower temperatures, according to the weather service. Tuesday’s high was 85 degrees in Woodstock, while Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 69 degrees, according to the weather service.