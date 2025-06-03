New Ervin J. LeCoque Scholarship covers full tuition for MCC graduates

Ervin J. LeCoque was a leader in the Crystal Lake community for almost 60 years. The Ervin J. LeCoque Scholarship will honor his legacy by helping MCC graduates earn bachelor’s degrees in McHenry County. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation has announced the Ervin J. LeCoque University Center Scholarship, a new opportunity that will award a full tuition scholarship, currently up to $28,000, to an MCC graduate who plans to complete their bachelor’s degree through the University Center at MCC in Woodstock.

The scholarship honors Ervin J. LeCoque, a longtime supporter of MCC. As a former board member of MCC and the Friends of MCC Foundation, LeCoque was committed to expanding educational access for local students. This scholarship honors his vision of making a four-year degree attainable through MCC.