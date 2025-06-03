New Ervin J. LeCoque Scholarship covers full tuition for MCC graduates

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation has announced the Ervin J. LeCoque University Center Scholarship, a new opportunity that will award a full tuition scholarship, currently up to $28,000, to an MCC graduate who plans to complete their bachelor’s degree through the University Center at MCC in Woodstock.
The scholarship honors Ervin J. LeCoque, a longtime supporter of MCC. As a former board member of MCC and the Friends of MCC Foundation, LeCoque was committed to expanding educational access for local students. This scholarship honors his vision of making a four-year degree attainable through MCC.