Roxanna L. Collins of McHenry talks with her defense attorney Patrick Cafferty on Monday, June 2, 2025, before what was to be her court appearance in Kenosha County court. The hearing was delayed. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the 2003 death of her husband, David Vanderzee. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A McHenry woman who was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the 2003 death of her husband was believed to have been having an affair at the time with the man now also accused in the case, according to a charging document filed in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, court.

Roxanna Collins,70, was Roxanna Vanderzee at the time, David Vanderzee, her husband of barely two months was found shot to death “execution style” in their Powers Lake home, according to authorities.