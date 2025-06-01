Huntley’s Tommy Nitz doesn’t look back, caps high school career with historic run

Huntley's Tommy Nitz (right) competes in the 1,600-meter run during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

CHARLESTON – Lying in the grass behind the finish line, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz maintained a stoic expression Saturday afternoon.

The senior speedster had just completed a historic performance for the Red Raiders in the 1,600-meter race on the blue track at the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Meet at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field.

The Coastal Carolina commit was exhausted, relieved and satisfied to conclude his prolific career in grand style, clocking a first-place time of 4 minutes, 16.24 seconds.

The Fox Valley Conference ruled the 1,600 at state, with Jacobs junior Max Sudrzynski taking runner-up (4:17.24) and Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir finishing fourth (4:18.12).

Nitz made his push at the final bell, pulling into the lead with about 400 meters left and holding back the rest of the field with a strong finish.

Nitz made history by becoming the first runner from the Raiders to win a state title. In 2010, Marcus Popenfoose earned the Class 3A discus championship for the first field event title in program history.

Tommy Nitz, Huntley (Provided by Huntley High School)

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy and it would come down to the last 400, so I took it and didn’t look back,” Nitz said. “I didn’t know I ran that fast on the last (lap). It was all about training all year, especially this week, and everything came together.

“I knew my kick was good enough, and for the last lap of the year, it was. I couldn’t be happier.”

On a warm and muggy afternoon, Nitz followed in the footsteps of Huntley senior Dominique Johnson, who last weekend won two state titles at the girls meet, to add to the recent success of the soaring boys and girls program at Huntley.

Nitz, who ran the best race of his career to place 11th at the 3A Boys Cross Country State Meet in November, managed to duplicate the feat with anther sterling showing.

“I trained my whole life for this,” Nitz said. “I didn’t plan on taking it that early, but I did and it worked well for me. I couldn’t do this by myself. I got seventh last year, so I’m very happy to end with a first-place (medal).”

Max Sudrzynski, Jacobs (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Sudrzynski, a three-time state qualifier, admitted he was bewildered to cap his career with a second-place medal, especially after playing soccer most of his youth.

“I was a soccer player and joined cross country my sophomore year and only ran 18 minutes in 3-mile and slowly improved,” Sudrzynski said. “If I was to talk to myself two-and-a-half years ago from now, he wouldn’t believe a word I was saying. Even though I didn’t win it, I was going for it. I’m blessed to get second at the state meet in such little time training.”

“I was a bit tired from yesterday, but I knew it was all mental, so I knew the only thing that would take me down was my own stress. I stayed with the front and tried to go for the win.”

Tenopir said he’s motivated to win the 1,600 next year as the lone FVC member at state in the event slated to return. Last year he made finals in the 800 but placed last in the event, pushing him all offseason for a better showing.

Cary Grove's Jameson Tenopir (Joel Boenitz)

“After having some state experience, I was more motivated to place here,” Tenopir said. “It was awesome to have three of us being in the same conference. That was awesome. I definitely think I have a good shot next year at being a state champion.”

Cary-Grove junior thrower Logan Abrams, meanwhile, is moving up the ladder in the track world.

Abrams, a standout in football, walked out of the stadium with a pair of top-seven medals. He placed fifth in the shot put with a top toss of 17.60 meters (57 feet, 9 inches) and seventh in the discus at 52.35 meters (171-9).

Abrams topped his eighth place in discus from last year.

“I’m happy to place in both events,” Abrams said. “Last year I did terrible at state in discus, so this year I did better. I’m going for even more next year, for sure. I have to get back to work. In the shot put, I was hoping for more. I threw really well in sectionals and was hoping to carry it over.”

Cary Grove's Logan Abrams competes in shot put during the IHSA Class 3A Boys Track and Field State Finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Jacobs’ Khristos Oludimu finished 11th in the high jump at 1.96 meters (6-5).

In Class 2A, Johnsburg’s Brett Centnarowicz, who plays running back and nose guard in football, was a man of few words following his event, but he did enough talking with his throws Saturday. The senior finished in third place with a heave of 50.85 meters (166-10).

“I was hoping to get first because I’ve been throwing that far,” he said. “I improved a lot since last year, going from sixth. I practiced my form a lot. It feels pretty good to get this medal.”

Johnsburg's Brett Centnarowicz throws the discus during the IHSA Class 2A Boys Track and Field State Finals on Saturday at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Prairie Ridge sophomore Jacob Prechel is set to make some noise in the future after earning seventh in the 400 in 50.32 seconds.

Woodstock junior Ellery Shutt finished in ninth place in the 3,200 (9:40.93) and 10th in the 1,600 (4:32.27).

Johnsburg freshman Grady Smith was 26th in the 3,200 in 10:01.99.