Farmers markets in McHenry County this season: Where to buy fresh produce and much more

By Kaitlyn Tomaszewski for Shaw Local News Network
People enjoy The Dole Farmers Market in Crystal Lake Sunday.

People visit The Dole Farmers Market in Crystal Lake in 2024. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Outdoor farmers market season is underway this spring, with many options:

Rotary Club of Cary-Grove Farmers Market, Cary

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays from June 1 to Sept. 28
  • Cary Metra station, 100 W. Main St.
  • Area vendors offer vegetables, fruits, cheeses, meats, jams, treats, artisan-made soap and jewelry
  • facebook.com/CaryFarmersMarket

Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market

  • 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays from June 14 to Sept. 27
  • Downtown Crystal Lake in a new, temporary location in the Grant Street parking lot at the corner of Grant and Brink streets
  • Filled with local produce and homemade treats and merchandise
  • downtowncl.org/events/farmers-market

Farmers Market+ at the Dole, Crystal Lake

  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 26, excluding June 29 and July 6
  • Historic Dole Mansion: 401 Country Club Road
  • Includes food vendors, musicians, kids’ activities, cash bar and more. Free admission; pet friendly
  • farmersmarketatthedole.org

Harvard Farmers Market

  • 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14, July 12
  • Ayer Street in downtown Harvard near Bopp’s Bar & Grill at 103 E. Front St.
  • Market with fresh, local, and handcrafted goods that support Harvard, local farmers and artisans; sponsored by Harvard Downtown Business Alliance

Huntley Farmers Market

  • Outdoor market runs 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday from May 31 to Oct. 11, rain or shine
  • Downtown Huntley along Coral Street
  • Free farmers market with theme days throughout the season and a variety of local vendors.
  • huntley.il.us/residents/huntley_farmers_market.php

Remington Farm Farmers Market, Johnsburg

  • 9 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of the month through October
  • 3519 Chapel Hill Road
  • Market highlighting Johnsburg’s farming roots and supporting local businesses
  • remington-farm.com/farmers-market

Pearl Street Market, McHenry

  • 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 28
  • Veteran’s Memorial Park: 3400 Pearl St.
  • Includes a variety of goods, food, farm produce and treats, along with live music
  • facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.

Spring Grove Farmers Market

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every third Saturday of the month through October
  • Main Street Park, 8013 Blivin St.
  • Filled with local produce and handmade goods, with Erika’s Odd Coffee on site and live entertainment
  • springgrovevillage.com/event/farmers-market-9

Wonder Lake Farmer & Maker Market

  • 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 15
  • 4444 Thompson Road
  • In the heart of Wonder Lake, with local farmers, artisans and small businesses, including handcrafted goods
  • wonderlakemarket.com
Colorful cauliflower for sale on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from the Van Bergen’s Country Market booth during the Summer Woodstock Farmers Market around the Historic Woodstock Square. People were able to shop from over 40 of their favorite farms & producers for in-season food fresh produce, dairy, meats, breads, baked goods, spices, herbs, pasta, flowers and more.

Colorful cauliflower for sale on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from the Van Bergen’s Country Market booth during the Summer Woodstock Farmers Market around the Historic Woodstock Square. People were able to shop from over 40 of their favorite farms & producers for in-season food fresh produce, dairy, meats, breads, baked goods, spices, herbs, pasta, flowers and more. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Woodstock Farmers Market

  • 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays through September and Saturdays through Nov. 1
  • Historic Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St.
  • A producers-only market, meaning vendors have grown and produced what they sell. Live music weekly and storytime 10:30 a.m. Saturdays
  • woodstockfarmersmarket.org
