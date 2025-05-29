Farmers markets in McHenry County this season: Where to buy fresh produce and much more

Outdoor farmers market season is underway this spring, with many options:
Rotary Club of Cary-Grove Farmers Market, Cary
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays from June 1 to Sept. 28
- Cary Metra station, 100 W. Main St.
- Area vendors offer vegetables, fruits, cheeses, meats, jams, treats, artisan-made soap and jewelry
- facebook.com/CaryFarmersMarket
Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays from June 14 to Sept. 27
- Downtown Crystal Lake in a new, temporary location in the Grant Street parking lot at the corner of Grant and Brink streets
- Filled with local produce and homemade treats and merchandise
- downtowncl.org/events/farmers-market
Farmers Market+ at the Dole, Crystal Lake
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 26, excluding June 29 and July 6
- Historic Dole Mansion: 401 Country Club Road
- Includes food vendors, musicians, kids’ activities, cash bar and more. Free admission; pet friendly
- farmersmarketatthedole.org
Harvard Farmers Market
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14, July 12
- Ayer Street in downtown Harvard near Bopp’s Bar & Grill at 103 E. Front St.
- Market with fresh, local, and handcrafted goods that support Harvard, local farmers and artisans; sponsored by Harvard Downtown Business Alliance
Huntley Farmers Market
- Outdoor market runs 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday from May 31 to Oct. 11, rain or shine
- Downtown Huntley along Coral Street
- Free farmers market with theme days throughout the season and a variety of local vendors.
- huntley.il.us/residents/huntley_farmers_market.php
Remington Farm Farmers Market, Johnsburg
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. first Saturday of the month through October
- 3519 Chapel Hill Road
- Market highlighting Johnsburg’s farming roots and supporting local businesses
- remington-farm.com/farmers-market
Pearl Street Market, McHenry
- 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 28
- Veteran’s Memorial Park: 3400 Pearl St.
- Includes a variety of goods, food, farm produce and treats, along with live music
- facebook.com/pearlstreetmarketmchenry.
Spring Grove Farmers Market
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every third Saturday of the month through October
- Main Street Park, 8013 Blivin St.
- Filled with local produce and handmade goods, with Erika’s Odd Coffee on site and live entertainment
- springgrovevillage.com/event/farmers-market-9
Wonder Lake Farmer & Maker Market
- 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 15
- 4444 Thompson Road
- In the heart of Wonder Lake, with local farmers, artisans and small businesses, including handcrafted goods
- wonderlakemarket.com
Woodstock Farmers Market
- 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays through September and Saturdays through Nov. 1
- Historic Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St.
- A producers-only market, meaning vendors have grown and produced what they sell. Live music weekly and storytime 10:30 a.m. Saturdays
- woodstockfarmersmarket.org