Woman killed in Lakemoor crash Saturday

A woman involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lakemoor died later at the hospital, according to the Lake County Coroner’s office.

The victim was identified as Judith Wadas, 85, of Lakemoor. According to Wauconda Fire Protection District officials, rescue crews were called at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday for T-bone crash at Route 120 and Sullivan Lake Boulevard. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and it took rescuers nearly 25 minutes to free the victim from her vehicle.

Wadas was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was later pronounced deceased in the emergency room following “hours of care and treatment,” according to the coroner’s release.

The preliminary coroner’s investigation indicate Wadas died from complications of blunt force injuries received in the crash, according to the release.

Two other people involved in the crash were treated and released at the scene, according to a fire district battalion chief.

The Lakemoor Police Department continues to investigate the crash.