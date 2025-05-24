Letter: Worried sister asks Congress not to cut Medicaid

Dear Editor,

My older brother is a 72 year old man with autism. He was no longer safe in his apartment after a fall and a broken hip, he spent months in a nursing home. After a six month wait, he was finally able to get into assisted living, where he is safe and happy. My brother is one of 79 million Americans, one in five that rely on Medicaid. What will happen to all of these people if Medicaid is cut?

The Disability and Aging Collaborative and the Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities sent a letter to the members of the Energy and Commerce Committee asking them not to cut Medicaid. This letter was signed by 111 national organizations and 325-plus state and local organizations. Clearly these cuts are opposed by many organizations and individuals who know how devastating this will be for people and the workers that support them.

Congress needs to do the right thing and not cut Medicaid.

A very worried sister,

Nora Fox Handler

Woodstock