Prairie Ridge High aims to sell naming rights for renovated stadium with artificial turf

Burlington Central's Rocco Boss catches a pass under pressure from Prairie Ridge's Ben Gablenz, left, and Logan Thennes during their Fox Valley Conference game on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. The school plans to renovate its stadium and sell naming rights to help pay for it. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 is seeking donors to fulfill a $1 million capital campaign to help fund renovations for Prairie Ridge High School’s stadium.

For $500,000, the school will provide a 10-year naming rights deal at the entrance, along with recognition plaques for lower donation levels, according to a District 155 news release.

The district is paying $5.14 million for the project through the general fund, which covers installation of artificial turf, 672 new seats on the home side, 460 new seats on the visitor side, track resurfacing and enhanced safety and security, according to the release.

“With the installation of new turf, we will greatly expand access for our students involved in band, color guard, football, flag football, lacrosse, soccer, special olympics, P.E. classes and track and field,” Superintendent Neil Lesinski said in the news release. “We believe this is an investment in opportunity for our students, and our community’s support will impact the next generation.”

The goal is to raise $1 million from private donors – money that would cover enhancements for the ticket booth, restrooms and common area expansions. The district’s board members agreed to “not seek additional funds from taxpayers beyond the tax levy for stadium renovations,” according to the release.

The district offers “various giving levels” for individuals and businesses to be listed on recognition plaques. Wording on the plaque must comply with school board policies. Donors can also remain anonymous.

The board in January approved borrowing $13.3 million through alternative revenue bond to partially fund stadium and theater renovations planned at the its four high schools. Theater renovations are scheduled to start this summer, and the district has a goal to complete all stadium renovations by August 2029, according to a previous news release.

Donations can be made online at prcapitalcampaign.d155.org, through a secure banking payment or by check or cash. All checks should be made payable to District 155 or Prairie Ridge, and can be dropped off at or mailed to Community High School District 155, c/o Sandy Milnor, 1 S. Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.