A peck of pickleball courts? Six new courts open in McHenry this weekend

McHenry's Park and Recreation Department announced six new pickleball courts are now open at Knox Park. (Photo provided by the City of McHenry)

Residents of McHenry now have six more pickleball courts to choose from, bringing the total to a dozen across the city, Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said.

“They will be open for the holiday weekend,” Hobson said.

The McHenry City Council last year approved adding the courts at Knox Park on what was once part of the skateboard park. That section had wooden rails and ramps for the skateboarders, but when those pieces failed, the city put a Safety Town in the section. That was mostly unused.

There are two other dedicated pickleball courts at Knox Park, and two at Petersen Park, Hobson said. Tennis courts at both parks also have pickleball lines drawn on, so they can be used for either sport.

The other courts have lights, but the new courts at Knox do not, Hobson said.

More updates are in the works for Knox Park. Funds raised by the RISE Up Foundation’s 2025 McHenry Music Festival will go to a 15,000-square-foot bike pump track and a 1,000-square-foot beginners bike pump track, Mayor Wayne Jett said. The park also is set to be circled by a bike and pedestrian trail connecting to the skate park.