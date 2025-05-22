McHenry County Board votes to lower 3 speed limits

Traffic is seen near on Pyott Road in 2022 in Lake in the Hills. A stretch of Pyott Road will have a lower speed limit after the county board voted it through. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

The McHenry County Board has voted to require drivers to slow down on a trio of roads, overriding two negative recommendations from the transportation committee and agreeing with a police chief who asked the board to lower the speed limit on a local road.

The County Board voted to lower the speed limit on Blivin Street in Spring Grove between Route 12 and about ⅓ mile north of Route 12, and on Pyott Road between Oak and Willow streets in Lake in the Hills. Both of those proposals had received a thumbs-down from the transportation committee last month, but all speed limit reductions now have to go before the full board.

A proposal to lower the limit on McConnell Road near Woodstock was amended at the committee level but passed both there and the full County Board.

Lake in the Hills police Chief Matt Mannino had expressed his support for lowering the speed limit on Pyott Road, and the County Board agreed to lower it from 50 mph to 45 mph by a 9-8 margin.

The Pyott Road speed limit reduction failed at committee last year, which meant the end of the proposal under County Board rules at the time. Under rules adopted last year, all reductions come before the full board.

The transportation committee had said no to a speed limit reduction on Spring Grove Road between Sunset and Ringwood roads in the Johnsburg and Spring Grove area. The speed limit will remain 55 mph after the County Board voted against the change by a 10-7 margin.

The new speed limits are:

30 mph on Blivin Street in Spring Grove between Route 12 and a point about one-third of a mile north of Route 12

50 mph on McConnell Road near Woodstock from Lily Pond Road to just west of Country Club Road

45 mph on Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills between Oak and Willow streets

It’s not the first time the County Board has overridden the transportation committee since the new rules took effect. A proposal on Charles Road to lower the speed limit from 55 mph to 50 mph between Route 120 and Route 47 near Woodstock got the thumbs-down at committee, but the full board voted to approve it in October.