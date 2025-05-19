McHenry County property transfers: Week of May 7

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Stacey R. and William O. Cordero, 2621 Lenore Lane, $425,000

Thomas Bennett to Craig A. and Debra L. Zeigler, 1640 Lowe Drive, $550,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Joan M. Ortmann, 970 Eineke Blvd., $350,000

Lucille E. Cox to Marsha M. Buvary, 1665 Edgewood Drive, $325,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to John P. Stotz and Katherine M. McKeown, 205 Rhinebeck Way, $490,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Aaron A. and Anne E. Cadotte, 210 Rhinebeck Way, $490,000

Radostina D. Nikolov to Ihor Mayor, 840 W. Vista Drive, $410,000

Matthew J. Seegmiller to Katarzyna Wlodarska, 23 Kelsey Court, $340,000

Francisco M. Gonzalez Ortiz to Mariana Serediuk, 17 Sunset Lane, $316,000

Sierra Investments LLC to Iryna and Andrii Badzai, 291 Partridge Court, $333,000

Julie A. Pfaff to Sydney A. Taylor and Jonathan R. Osman, 3681 Persimmon Drive, $590,000

Steven C. Shower, Jr. to Patrick M. Leonard and Karoline P. Patterson, 2042 Tunbridge Trail, $500,000

Sergio Garcia Gonzalez to Tiffany G. Ellis Long, 917 Chancery Lane, $535,000

Harbin Trust to Leah Fong and Joseph M. Nuzzo, 457 W. Margaret Terrace, $305,000

Anh N. Nguyen to Elizabeth Gordon, 214 N. School Street, $320,000

Peter Zieba to Cory and Monika Kazmierski, 6 Camden Court, $425,000

Rigerfield Homes LLC Landing S to Nicholas Ingrum, 122 E. Main Street, $390,000

Kerstin Schaefer to Edward W. and Julia M. Konopasek, 39 Mohawk Street, $396,000

Vicki Sue Grawe to Alicia and Dennis Baskin, 1174 Liberty Ave., $600,000

Nicholas P. Gonio to Elizabeth Mauger, 565 Surrey Ridge Drive, $445,000

Aaron Chiano to Maxwell J. Badofsky, 105 Bell Drive, $254,500

Mauricio E. Galarza to Paul Palanca, 66 S. Prairie Street, $265,000

Jaroslaw Kowalski to Melissa C. Marrello, 1670 Stockton Lane, $375,000

Caroline N. DeSalvo to Angel Martinez, 531 Primrose Lane, $495,000

Montenegro Trust to Kamil Kokoszka, 320 Crystal Ridge Drive, $215,000

Sharon Jopa to Maria Roccaforte, 3433 Wirth Trail, $443,000

Pobega Trust to Kristen M. Bracher, 549 Eletson Drive, $371,500

US Bank Trust NA Trustee to Miguel A. Garcia Pina, 731 Savannah Lane, $270,000

Roy Dickerson, Jr. to Helen Markey, 7220 Red Oak Drive, $387,000

Bernard J. Defano to Joseph and Christina Alvino, 1064 W. Stone Creek Circle, $450,000

Koss 2012 Trust to Larry N. and Candace R. Martin, 763 Regency Park Drive, $340,000

Monier Trust to Chris A. Koscielski and Chunyan Qi, 53 Berkshire Drive, $371,000

Timothy J. Parrish to Gregory and Michelle Knowles, 456 Rockland Road, $630,000

Bonnie L. Wolfe to Aprell and Jack Cox, 251 Hickory Drive, $275,000

Nicolas E. Ross to Steven Pearson and Megan Conway, 2511 Timber Drive, $501,000

Mark R. Dzwonkiewicz to Mateusz Niemczewsk and Marta Rogalska, 769 Stonebridge Lane, $370,000

Shawn Oppegard to Kevin and Brittney Brown, Jr., 506 Lexington Ave., $430,000

Susan L. Foreman to Ryan and Amanda Chaffer, 422 Lincoln Ave. D, $185,000

Alexander Mignagaray to Dana M. Seminara, 1227 Lincoln Ave., $328,000

PMDW LLC to Arnulfo Pineda, 1002 Lincoln Street, $62,500

Carolyn F. Henson to Thomas M. Murphy and Robert Burns, 16 N. Ayer Street, $205,000

Rory Kortas to Glenn and Marcia Hanson, 353 Cobblestone Circle, $192,500

Arnulfo Pineda to Martin M. Van and Do Anh Hunh Lee, 1002 Lincoln Street, $192,000

Triple H Homes LLC to Robin L. and Scott Steskal, 505 University Street, $236,000

Shannon Freewalt to Joey Barton and Claudia Gonzale, 2300 Fen View Circle, $535,000

Michael S. Marrello to Andrew and Michele Fahey, 3016 Raccoon Court, $505,500

Dontae W. Ontiveros to Jessica Pupich and Andrew Villareal, 3022 Max Court, $250,000

Spice Trust to John Labuda, 684 Yale Lane, $210,000

Joseph Schak to Serhii Zakamarok, 735 Dartmouth Drive, $380,000

Betty J. Stancsits to Steven and Barbara Tontich, 321 Willow View Drive, $445,000

Growth Property Acquisitions LLC to Danielle Gramse and Jordan Thomason, 1171 Starwood Pass, $395,000

Giuseppa Terravecchia to Nicole and Antonio Richardson, 7 Hayward Court, $420,000

Rene Xicotencatl to Maksym Unechenskyi and Mariia Plaksii, 2840 Briarcliff Lane, $390,000

Pacific Premier Trust to Brady and Justyna Adams, 5 Baldwin Court, $399,000

Eldin Salkic to Zoey G. Keefauver, 1375 Cunat Court, $150,000

Jeffrey M. Craig to Katherine Thacher, 10 Linden Street, $310,000

Christopher Jedlowski to Jason Steiner, 909 Barbara Street, $395,000

Yates Trust to Christopher A. Bulat, 220 Wedgewood Circle, $235,000

Mark Kutil to Victor and Filippia Gavrilita, 1134 Starwood Pass, $475,000

Jason P. Grueter to Keith Gunning, 618 Arbor Circle, $245,500

Ronald Goossens to Jacqueline A. and Nicholas T. Hepp, 530 Santa Barbara Road, $350,000

Gilbert Brian Fisher to Grzegorz J. and Katarzyna M. Radzik, 8114 S. Hill Road, $665,000

Jennifer Lopez to Zachary Hume, 601 Park Drive, $225,000

John L. Snyder to Jolanta A. and Krzysztof J. Sowka, 10920 Hill Crest Lane, $600,000

Finnan Trust to Scott M. Graves, 104 N. State Street, $122,500

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Travis and Taylor Tabor, 845 Courtney Lane, $390,000

Thomas W. Stevens to Ida and Sahaya L. Albin, 4003 Maple Ave., $305,000

Darek Horan to Damien and Rachel Buczkowske, 6718 Galway Drive, $425,000

Williams Trust to Michael L. Pankiewicz, 3507 W. Beach Drive, $395,000

Schlagel Trust to Cory F. and Mary Ann Gallagher, 4005 Landings Court, $415,000

Aranda LLC Investments to Peggy Feltes Dordal, 1301 W. Circle Court, $280,000

Wintrust Private Trust Co. NA Trustee to James and Jacque Spohr, 2320 Tyler Trail, $569,500

Elizabeth Rojo to Delfina Perez Rogel, 205 N. Kent Road, $230,000

Diana R. O’Rourke to Gregory Wells, 2017 Concord Drive, $225,000

Gustavo Diaz Ortiz to Irwin Veronica, 705 W. Dowell Road, $275,000

David Hickey to Deborah Ann Lacy, 4915 W. Oakwood Drive, $152,500

Paula Swan to Kelly Smith, 819 Royal Drive 1, $158,000

Kenneth A. Knouse to Evan and Andrea Smith, 400 Cunat Blvd., $130,000

Lehecka Family Trust to Francesca Harris and Eimear Huggard, 2502 Fox Bluff Lane, $465,000

Daniel Glay to Dana and Thomas Berry, 8202 Eagle Ridge, $600,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Sammy and Margie De Jesus, 2286 Laurel Court, $380,000

Bradley Schultz to Filipe Vazquez, 4701 Fox Trail Court, $365,000

Amber Jean Smith to Mason F. Gibbons and Lucy Dhom, 2241 Sassafras Way C, $240,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Mallory Kate Spoerlein, 6421 Juniper Drive, $275,000

Michael A. Batdorff to Teodoro Rojano, Jr. and Amada Leonard, 5104 Lear Street, $245,000

Taylor J. Raffaelli to Jessica Rose Fill, 2019 Magnolia Lane, $363,000

Edward C. Steffes to Jason R. Novak and Rachel R. Turner, 311 Martin Drive, $364,000

Leo C. Wanatowicz Trust to Raul A. Tapia and Socorro Sanchez, 538 W. South Street, $200,000

Rachel Ann Buczkowske to Jeffrey A. and Katarzyna M. Oeffling, 248 Wild Meadow Lane, $228,500

Jose Fabian Behena to Crescencio and Cristopher Ponce, 240 Ash Ave. $350,000

EK Real Estate Fund I LLC to Brian J. Boey, 409 S. Jefferson Street, $150,000

Madelynn Wood to Dellmarco Ballen and Amira Smith, 404 Saint Johns Road B, $177,000

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Ewa Tragarz, 4218 Wilson Road, $485,000

Jason Novak to Eduardo Escobar, 655 Silver Creek Road, $189,000

Werner Haberstock to Justen B. Christensen, 1710 Ginny Lane, $532,500

Margaret J. Daleiden to Michael Lidman, 1234 Gerry Street, $525,000