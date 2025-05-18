Sustainable visionary: Woman of Distinction Kim Hankins is a McHenry County green leader

Award recipient Kimberly Hankins speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction award luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

In her role in McHenry County College‘s first full-time sustainability position, Kim Hankins is tasked with development and sharing sustainability initiatives on campus, in the classroom and in the community.

And in her home life, whether she’s buying a new washing machine or a new hair brush, she’s paying attention to materials, designs and ensuring her dollars are supporting her philosophy on sustainability, not allowing herself to be “green-washed” or duped into a product that appears environmentally sound only to realize its masked false claims.

“She leads by example, always looking for alternatives, new technologies and green practices to share with students, staff, faculty and the community,” Anne Basten, a friend and fellow member of the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County, wrote in her nomination of Hankins as a Woman of Distinction.

Hankins is the among 11 honorees of the 2024 Women of Distinction Awards, recognized by the Northwest Herald. The honor highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Hankins said it was a high school science teacher who showed her what it meant to care for the environment and encouraged her studies. She earned an undergraduate degree in environmental policy, master’s in environmental science and a doctorate in sustainability. Her dissertation was on “Sustainability in Community Colleges: It’s More than Just Recycling.”

When she and her husband moved to the area 21 years ago, she sought out some local volunteer opportunities and found her way to the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County as well as the McHenry County Conservation District. Hankins said these groups shared her passion and energy for having a positive impact. She served as a trustee for the Conservation District from 2004 to 2009, and this spring she is completing her term as president of the board of the Environmental Defenders.

Hankins credits the work with these groups that led to her current role at McHenry County College, where she is manager of The Sustainability Center, leading the charge in the college’s commitment to a green campus, green curriculum and green community.

At MCC, she’s tackled a number of initiatives, from the solar panels at a former college building, the Shah Center, to a wide number of recycling opportunities for items including batteries, paper and even those coffee pods. She coordinates the Green Living Expo which is slated for Nov. 1 this year.

“The Expo is a wonderful event for the campus and community to experience sustainability related business and organizations,” Hankins said.

She also directs the development of the annual Green Guide Recycling Directory, which has served as a great community resource for the last 19 years. This often leads to speaking engagements around the county on recycling.

“It’s fun to talk about what you’re passionate about,” Hankins said.

Additionally, Hankins supports faculty with sustainability-related presentations and assignments. She is an adviser to the campus’ environmental club, an opportunity that not only give her a chance to inspire students, but she finds their fresh perspectives and ideas offering an exciting look into the future of promoting sustainability as students promote waste reduction, renewable energy and discuss the impact of fast fashion.