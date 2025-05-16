Beloved Algonquin restaurant Short Stacks abruptly closes

Short Stacks is a family-owned, breakfast-and-lunch place in downtown Algonquin. It announced it's closing Friday, May 16. (Mystery Diner)

Bella’s Short Stacks in downtown Algonquin served customers one last time Friday, May 16, before permanently closing.

The family-owned and operated breakfast and lunch restaurant, located at 208 Main St., announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the last day will be Friday.

“We greatly appreciate your loyalty and business for all of these years and we will miss you!!!” according to the Facebook post.

The restaurant also announced on Facebook that anyone with unused gift certificates can call 847-658-2907 to get money back.

The closing is abrupt, as the restaurant gave only a three days notice of its last day. Short Stacks was looking to hire a full-time cook just last month, according to its Facebook page. No one from the restaurant could be reached by phone Friday.