Woodstock man twice convicted of abusing child wins 3rd trial, is released from jail on bond

Nathan Rigg listens to testimony in 2022 during his second trial on child sex assault charges in the McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

A Woodstock man convicted twice of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old child has won another appeal and a shot at a third trial.

Nathan Rigg, 38, was convicted first by a judge in February 2022, and then by a jury that August on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, Class X felonies. In January 2023, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison, McHenry County court records show.

Earlier this month, his second conviction was reversed on appeal and his case sent back to the circuit court in Woodstock. He was moved back to McHenry County jail May 9 and posted 10% of a $50,000 bond and released Tuesday, court records show. The alleged crime was committed and that bond set prior to the Illinois SAFE-T Act – which eliminated cash bail – so he was able to post his original bond set in 2019 and be released while awaiting a presumed third trial.

Nathan Rigg talks with his attorney, Patrick Campanelli, during his second trial in August 2022. An appeals court has granted him a third trial. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Rigg’s conviction was overturned by an appeals court because “trial counsel was ineffective for failing to object to a defective jury instruction regarding the elements of the offense” and because “the trial court’s blanket ban on recross-examination was an abuse of discretion,” the ruling stated.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash said his office is “disappointed the case was remanded. We accept the decision from the higher court and we will move forward to the next steps. We will prepare for another trial if and when it is set.”

Rigg chose to have a judge rather than jury decide the verdict at his first trial, and the late Judge Michael Coppedge found Rigg guilty. In a rare move, Coppedge overturned his own verdict in the case based on arguments that errors had been made during the trial. The case was heard again before a jury, and Rigg again was found guilty on both charges. He was sentenced to nine years on each count to be served consecutively, according to the sentencing documents.

Prosecutors accuse Rigg of assaulting the child between September and December of 2019. Rigg has maintained his innocence. His attorney declined to comment. He is scheduled to be in court Thursday for status.