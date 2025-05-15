Prairie Ridge volleyball coach, Crystal Lake South dean charged with DUI, child endangerment after crash

A volleyball coach and dean in Community High School District 155 has been charged with misdemeanor child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol after authorities said she was involved in a crash with two minors in her car.

Hilary Lynn Agnello, 43, of Crystal Lake, was behind the wheel when the crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Friday, May 9, in which a 12- and 14-year-old were in the vehicle, according to records filed in McHenry County court.

Agnello is dean of Crystal Lake South High School and head volleyball coach at Prairie Ridge High School, District 155 confirmed. She has been placed on leave as a result of the charges, district officials confirmed.

She is accused of “operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol” while she had children in the car and “causing a motor vehicle accident” at the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake, according to court records and Crystal Lake police.

Crystal Lake Police Chief James Black said in an email Thursday that the investigative findings indicate Agnello was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection and “it appears that Agnello failed to yield while turning.” Black said Agnello’s vehicle was traveling west on Three Oaks Road and turned left in front of a vehicle traveling east on Three Oaks Road.

Prairie Ridge's head volleyball coach Hilary Agnello watches her team against DePaul College Prep Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in the Class 3A third place state volleyball match at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Alex T. Paschal)

Black also said Agnello “refused to submit to blood-alcohol testing and a search [warrant] was obtained for blood samples which will be sent to the lab for analysis.” It could take six to eight weeks for the results, Black said.

The charges are misdemeanors. Someone convicted of a Class A misdemeanor could face a sentence of up to a year in county jail and fines. Agnello was also cited for allegedly operating an uninsured vehicle and failing to reduce speed, court records show.

District 155 spokesperson Shannon Podzimek wrote in an email that the district “was made aware of the incident over the weekend, and it did not involve a school-related activity.”

Podzimek said Agnello “was placed on administrative leave beginning May 12 pending court proceedings. As with any personnel matter, the district’s investigation will be handled confidentially.”

Agnello is due to appear in court on the charges in June.

Reached by phone briefly Thursday, Agnello said she was heading into a meeting and not available to comment. Her attorney declined to comment.