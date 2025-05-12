Women of Distinction honoree Carolyn Campbell: From volunteer to county board member, steward of environment

Award recipient Carolyn Campbell speaks during the Northwest Herald's Women of Distinction luncheon Wednesday June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, in Lake in the Hills. The luncheon recognized 11 women in the community as Women of Distinction. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Carolyn Campbell never imagined that volunteering as a seed collector with the McHenry County Conservation District would grow into leadership roles and serving constituents as a member of the McHenry County Board.

Then again, sometimes small ideas, like an acorn, can grow into something mighty.

For Campbell, her work in the local community may have started small – originally volunteering with her children’s school – but like many leaders that have gone before her, it didn’t take long to see the work ahead and take up a role of service.

“Being actively engaged always opens up even more opportunities to get involved. The more you understand, the more you want to know,” Campbell said.

Campbell is the among 11 honorees of the 2024 Women of Distinction Awards, recognized by the Northwest Herald. The honor highlights women in McHenry County, nominated by their peers, friends and loved ones, who provide leadership in their fields of expertise, serve as role models and mentors, advocate positive social change or give back to their community through time, talent and resources.

Carolyn Campbell accepts her Northwest Herald Women of Distinction award in 2024 as a fan records her speech. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Campbell started as a volunteer with the Conservation District in 2008 and quickly gained insight into the district’s roles and the many important environmental issues in the county. For example, McHenry County is wholly dependent on groundwater for its water supply.

“It’s really important we protect what we have,” Campbell said.

In 2017 Campbell was appointed to the McHenry County Conservation District Board of Trustees, serving through 2022. She and fellow trustees worked alongside Elizabeth Kessler, executive director for the McHenry County Conservation District.

Campbell’s “ability to navigate difficulties and complex issues with a positive attitude and emerge stronger is truly commendable,” Kessler said. “What impresses me the most, is that in her endeavors she also has the ability to uplift those alongside her, encouraging them to strive for excellence, a steward for the environment and a leader of positive change.”

In 2022 she was appointed to fill an open seat on the McHenry County Board and then elected to a full, four-year term the following November. In her role on the county board, representing District 3, she has stepped up to serve on finance and two other standing committees. Because of her dedication and collaborative nature, Campbell has repeatedly taken on additional board roles related to other issues, including the county’s long-term comprehensive plan, emergency management, senior services, and stormwater management. She constantly draws on her career experience in public administration and finance.

Campbell said her work on the county board has given her a broader view of the county and the opportunity to work with fellow board members, community leaders and residents.

“I love connecting with people and understanding what they need,” Campbell said.

Originally from Evanston, Campbell’s family moved to Lakewood in the late ’70s. After attending the University of Illinois, she returned to Crystal Lake with her husband in the late ’80s. It’s the community where they raised their three sons. She continues to serve the Conservation District as a director for its foundation, staying connected to the environment while taking a leadership role on a broad set of issues related to transportation, public safety, mental health services and economic development as a county board member.

The 11 award recipients of the Northwest Herald's 2024 Women of Distinction honorees are pictured at the awards luncheon on June 5, 2024, at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. In the front row, from left, are: Dianna Torman, Leonetta Rizzi, Marcy Piekos, Ellen Hanson and Sarah Hagen. In the back row, left left, are: Dee Darling, Carolyn Campbell, Kimberly O. Hankins, Terri Greeno, Trudy Wakeman and Dawn Bremer. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

She adds the role of caring for the environment is more than preserving trees and clean water. The county is a recreational destination for visitors who want to enjoy time on the water, the wide open spaces and its agricultural and cultural heritage, which benefits the local economy. And companies look to McHenry County as a destination to establish a business, knowing it will attract employees who enjoy living in communities that provide access to great schools, exceptional services, and a high quality of life, Campbell said.