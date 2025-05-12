Cause of house explosion near Cary still undetermined

The Cary Fire Protection District was dispatched at 1:32 p.m. Sunday, May 11, 2025, to the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail in unincorporated Cary for a reported house fire and possible explosion. One person was transported with critical injuries. (Photo provided by the Cary Fire Protection District)

Officials are still investigating why a house exploded Sunday, leading to a fire and one person critically injured near Cary.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to the home explosion Sunday afternoon at the 6700 block of Pheasant Trail. On arrival, firefighters found what looked like an explosion, with doors and windows blown off the front and rear of the small house. Smoke was coming from several areas of the house, Cary Fire Protection District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a previous news release.

One day later, the investigation into the cause of the explosion and resulting fire remains ongoing by the Cary Fire Protection District, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal and Nicor Gas, Vucha said in a news release. The fire was isolated to only that home, and officials say there is no threat to surrounding homes or the general public, Vucha said.

“Authorities are continuing to assess the details and conditions surrounding the incident and are closely examining the events that led up to it,” Vucha said in the release.

The adult male victim, the home’s only resident, had significant burn injuries. He was found outside the home by first responders and taken to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Barrington in critical condition. There are no further updates available regarding his condition, Vucha said.

“I’m thankful no additional injuries occurred during this incident,” Fire Chief Brad Delatorre said in the release. “Our firefighters entered a hazardous scene without knowing what caused the explosion, but they were determined to contain the fire and render aid to the occupant who had sustained pretty serious burns. Their quick actions, along with help from our neighboring departments, brought the situation under control safely.”