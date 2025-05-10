8 people injured in 2-vehicle crash Friday night on I-90; 1 sent to Elgin hospital

Eight people were hurt in a crash Friday on I-90 in McHenry county. (Capitol News Illinois)

About midnight Friday authorities said there was a two-vehicle crash westbound on Interstate 90 just west of Harmony Road in McHenry County.

The crash, near Milepost 39, resulted in seven people being treated and released at the scene. One person was transported to a hospital in Elgin, according to Hampshire Fire Protection District and the Illinois State Police.

Preliminary reports indicate the crash involved a white Infiniti QX56 and a black Toyota Camry both traveling west in the left lane. The Infinity struck the rear of the Camry. The Infinity went out of control and rolled onto its roof blocking the left lane, according to the ISP.

A passenger in the Infiniti was taken to an area hospital with injuries, ISP Trooper Jason Wilson said.

“The two left lanes were shut down for a short period of time for the investigation and removal of both units,” Wilson said.

The site was cleared about 1 a.m. The crash is under investigation, police said.