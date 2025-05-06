McHenry County Mental Health Board hosts town hall meeting Thursday

The McHenry County Mental Health Board invites “parents, teachers, business leaders, community advocates and all interested parties” to its annual town hall meeting Thursday, May 8.

The board “encourages the community to join in spreading the word that mental health is essential to overall health,” a news release said.

The meeting takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mental Health Board offices, 620 Dakota Street in Crystal Lake, or participants can join remotely via Zoom. Information on how to join the meeting remotely is available at the Mental Health Board’s website at mc708.org/event/mhb-town-hall-3/.

Attendees will have opportunities to discuss mental health, substance use disorder and intellectual and developmental disability related services and needs for the county, the release said.

The board “wants to hear from residents around the county at this important Town Hall. Input from McHenry County residents is a vital part of the Mental Health Board’s planning process and development of plans for future service needs,” the release stated. “Join the Town Hall to be part of the solution. As Mental Health Awareness Month, May is a time for our community to acknowledge the importance of mental health and take action to ensure that individuals with mental health, substance use disorder, and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities have access to prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.”

The public may submit written testimony in advance or at the meeting via email to informationrequest@mc708.org.