Cary man accused of possessing images of child sexual abuse

A Cary man is accused of possessing graphic images depicting child sexual abuse, court records show.

Caiden Geisterfer, 21, is charged with eight counts of possessing as well as reproducing and disseminating images of children younger than 13 being sexually abused, Class X felonies, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. Convictions on Class X felonies carry maximum sentences of 30 years in prison.

Geisterfer made his first court appearance recently before Judge Cynthia Lamb, who ordered he be detained in the county jail pretrial.

Lamb wrote in a detention order that Geisterfer allegedly used a computer “to view and disseminate child pornography ... [he] had in his possession and disseminated multiple images of child pornography over the course of approximately five months.”

If released, “regardless” of any condition, Geisterfer “would have the ability to continue using computer technology to view and disseminate child pornography,” Lamb said.

He is due in court May 21. An attempt to reach his attorney was not immediately successful.