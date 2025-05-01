5 injured in 2 Huntley-area crashes; 1 car slams into garage

Emergency crews were called at about 2:48 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to the intersection of West Algonquin Road and Square Barn Road, in Algonquin, for a three-vehicle collision. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to two crashes Wednesday, including one that resulted in three people taken to area hospitals, two in serious condition.

Emergency crews were called about 2:48 p.m. to the intersection of West Algonquin and Square Barn roads in Algonquin for a three-vehicle collision, according to a fire district news release.

Firefighters found one vehicle had rolled and landed upright in a ditch, trapping two people inside the car. Firefighters were able to extract both within 10 minutes, according to the release. In additional to a third person injured in the crash, a fourth person was treated at the scene.

Firefighters transported the driver of a car that collided with a garage to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries following an incident Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

The eastbound lanes of Algonquin Road and both lanes of Square Barn Road were closed for almost an hour while emergency crews were on scene, according to the release, which noted the Algonquin Police Department is investigating.

Firefighters were then called about 6 p.m. to the 14000 block of Helena Road in Huntley, to find vehicle crashed through a residential garage door. The vehicle also struck the exterior garage wall, causing significant structural damage, according to the release.

The adult female driver was able to exit the vehicle before emergency crews arrived. She was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, according to the release.

Emergency crews were called about 2:48 p.m. Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to the intersection of West Algonquin and Square Barn roads, in Algonquin, for a three-vehicle collision. (Photo provided by the Huntley Fire Protection District)

The village was also called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the building. This crash is under investigation by the Huntley Police Department, according to the release.