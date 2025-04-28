House uninhabitable from fire near Johnsburg

A two-story house is uninhabitable after a fire broke out Monday afternoon near Johnsburg, officials report.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District responded to a call at 12:05 p.m. Monday to the 2000 block of West Oakleaf Drive near Johnsburg for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived within four minutes to “heavy fire on the side of the house extending into the second-floor bedrooms and attic,” Battalion Chief Kevin Spears said in a news release.

The alarm was upgraded to a “working fire response,” according to the release. Crews fought the fire from both the interior and exterior while searching for a person who was reported to possibly still be in the home. Firefighters were able to confirm all occupants evacuated before they arrived, and no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The home suffered “extensive heat, smoke and water damage,” according to the release. Smoke detectors were in the home, but did not alert to the fire, according to the release.

The cause of the blaze is unknown and under investigation by the fire district, according to the release.

Fire departments from Antioch, Cary, Fox Lake, Nunda, Richmond, Round Lake, Spring Grove , Wauconda and Wonder Lake assisted the McHenry Township Fire Protection District during the call.