Crystal Lake’s State of the Lake informational meeting Thursday

A child jumps into the water at while swimming at Crystal Lake's Main Beach on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Crystal Lake Park District will host its 2025 State of the Lake informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, at the Rotary Building at Veteran Acres Park, 431 N. Walkup in Crystal Lake.

Bring your questions for the park district’s lake manager, Hey and Associates, Inc., which will give an overview of the health of Crystal Lake’s namesake body of water, including data from its studies on water quality, invasive species and aquatic vegetation. For further information on this event, contact parks Executive Director Jason Herbster at jherbster@crystallakeparks.org.