McHenry County Conservation District receives 16th straight financial reporting award

The Government Finance Officers Association has honored the McHenry County Conservation District with its National Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for fiscal year 2024. This is the 16th consecutive year it has earned this achievement.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, a news release said. The award is given to governments that prepare comprehensive financial reports evidencing transparency and full disclosure.

The GFOA is a professional association of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.

The conservation district protects over 25,800 acres of open space in McHenry County.