Car crashes into building in Woodstock Tuesday

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to car crashing into a strip mall storefront at about 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 1670 South Eastwood Drive along Route 47. No injuries were reported. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating a crash Tuesday afternoon where a driver crashed into a strip mall storefront on Route 47, leaving a hole where a window used to be, according to a fire district spokesman.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called at 4:34 p.m. to 1670 South Eastwood Drive, the name of Route 47 in that area, for a single-vehicle crash. Rescue crews found a vehicle had struck the front of United Medical Supplies and the adult male driver was outside the vehicle speaking with police. He reported no injuries, according to Alex Vucha, public information officer for the fire/rescue district.

The owner had closed early Tuesday, Vucha said in a prepared release, so the business was not open at the time of the crash and no one was inside when the vehicle struck the building. The crash caused moderate damage to the building, including broken windows, damage to the brick façade, and minor damage to items inside the store, he said.

Staff from Woodstock’s building department evaluating the extent of possible structural damage to the building and the driver was assessed by paramedics on scene and released, according to the release.