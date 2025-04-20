Missing Crystal Lake woman’s remains identified in North Carolina

Caitlin Hodges of Crystal Lake was reported missing in July 2024. Remains found in North Carolina were positively identified as Hodges in April 2025, according to North Carolina authorities. (Photo provided by Wayne County, North Carolina, Sheriff's )

Remains found in North Carolina have been confirmed to belong to missing Crystal Lake woman Caitlin Hodges, 29, according to authorities.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a Thursday news release that human remains found in Goldsboro, North Carolina, in December had been were determined to Hodges’.

That was a reversal of an earlier determination in March that the remains did not belong to Hodges, who had been reported missing to the Goldsboro Police Department on July 25, 2024. “Further examination and testing” by the North Carolina chief medical examiner’s office led to the positive identification, the sheriff’s office said.

Caitlin Hodges of Crystal Lake was reported missing in July 2024. Remains found in North Carolina were positively identified as Hodges in April 2025, according to North Carolina authorities. (Photo provided by Wayne County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office)

Wayne County authorities continued to investigate Hodges’ death and ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 919-731-1481 or the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, which accepts calls or texts. Tips can also be submitted through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office app, available from Apple and Google Play.

Hodges “was deeply loved and will be remembered for her infectious laughter and her beautiful smile,” reads an online obituary, which lists Hodges’ date of death as Nov. 20. “She loved to play guitar and had such a free spirit. She loved sunflowers and sea turtles. She loved to help others and truly was a tremendous soul full of love and light. Caitlin loved to travel and made friends everywhere she went. She adored her family, and she brought warmth, kindness, and joy to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Caitlin had a deep love for all animals which reflected her gentle, compassionate spirit.”

The notice said Hodges was born in McHenry County in 1995 and “her sudden departure has left us heartbroken, and we are still coming to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

Survivors include her parents Bill and Diane Hodges and a sister Mandy Hodges, according to the obituary. Hodges was preceded in death by another sister, Jessica Hodges, who, according to a gofundme fundraiser, died on March 4 and left behind three children.

A celebration of life ceremony for Caitlin Hodges is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. May 9 at First Congregational Church, Shaper Hall, 461 Pierson St. in Crystal Lake.