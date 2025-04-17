Crystal Lake Central softball stays undefeated with win over CLS: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 13, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers stayed undefeated on the season with a commanding win over their crosstown rivals. Oli Victorine hit a home run and drove in three runs while Ella Arana and Makayla Malone each drove in two. Malone also started for Central (9-0, 5-0) and struck out seven batters over four innings.

Hazel Hook brought home a run for South (0-6, 0-5).

Burlington Central 6, McHenry 2: At Burlington, the Rockets snapped a three-game losing streak with a Fox Valley Conference win. Kelsey Covey and Addison Beltran each brought home two runs Addisyn Petersen threw a complete game and struck out six batter and allowed two earned runs for the Rockets (5-6, 4-1).

Kendal Rogers and Lyla Oeffling each drove in a run for the Warriors (4-7, 2-3).

Prairie Ridge 11, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Reese Mosolino struck out 13 batters and threw a complete game to help the Wolves win. Mosolino also allowed six hits and one earned run for PR (7-0-2, 4-0-1). Kylie Carroll and Bella Moore each led the team with two RBIs.

Megan Koski drove in the Trojans’ (2-7, 1-4) lone run.

Huntley 8, Hampshire 1: At Huntley, Isabella Boskey hit two home runs to lead the Red Raiders to a FVC win. Boskey drove in three runs while Gretchen Huber threw a complete game, not allowing an earned run and striking out five batters for Huntley (8-7, 3-2).

Julissa Akins drove in Hampshire’s (8-3-1, 2-1-1) lone run on a sacrifice fly.

St. Edward 5, Marian Central 4: At Elgin, the Hurricanes couldn’t hang on in their Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Vivianna Lara brought home two runs for Marian (4-5, 3-1) and Christine Chmiel added another.

Genoa-Kingston 14, Harvard 7: At Harvard, the Cogs scored seven runs to beat the Hornets in a nonconference matchup. Ytzel Lopez drove in three runs for Harvard (5-5, 3-1).

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 4, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, the Gators scored two late runs to pick up a FVC win. Yandel Ramirez drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning when he singled to left field. Ramirez drove in two runs off two hits Nolan Dabrowski brought home another off a sacrifice bunt.

Devin DeLoach started for the Gators (9-5, 3-2) and struck out eight batters over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs off one hit. Michael Silvius came in and threw 2 2/3 innings of relief, not allowing a run off two hits and three strikeouts.

Central starter Chase Powrozek struck out 10 batter over six innings, allowing three earned runs over three hits. Bennek Braden and Trevor Raap each drove in a run for the Rockets (7-5, 1-4).

McHenry 4, Cary-Grove 1: At McHenry, the Warriors picked up their eight straight win against the Trojans. Donovan Christman brought home two runs for the Warriors (12-1-1, 5-0) and Kaden Wasniewski drove in another. Wasniewski started and allowed one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts.

Trojans starter Charlie Taczy struck out 10 batters and allowed two earned runs on three hits over six innings. He also drove in C-G’s (6-6 3-2) lone run.

Dundee-Crown 12, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers put up an offensive explosion behind a strong outing from starter Jared Russell. The D-C starter threw a complete game and struck out eight batters while Ryan Pierce, Hayden DeMarsh and Isaac Grzynkowicz each finished with two RBIs for the Chargers (8-5, 1-3).

Connor Gibour drove in two runs for the Tigers (7-8-1, 1-3) while James Dreher added another.

Huntley 1, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, A.J. Putty singled in the game’s lone run in the fifth inning to lead the Red Raiders to a win. Putty also started for Huntley (8-5, 3-2) and threw six scoreless innings and struck out five batters.

Jacobs starter Spencer Drummond struck out six batters over 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run off four hits for the Golden Eagles (5-7, 1-4).

Sandwich 17, Harvard 4 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets lost their sixth straight game. Ethan Powles and Logan Nulle each had two hits for Harvard (4-11, 0-6).

Johnsburg 4, Woodstock North 3: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks edged out their 12th straight win. Johnsburg (13-2, 6-0) scored three runs in the fourth to take control of the game, led by Jack Thompson who brought in two. Peyton Mesce started for the Skyhawks, striking out six batters over 5 2/3 innings and allowing three earned runs.

Braeden Berner and Parker Neff each drove in a run for the Thunder (5-6, 3-3).

Woodstock 13, Richmond-Burton 2 (6 inn.): At Richmond, the Blue Streaks got back on the winning side by beating the Rockets. Chace Waterson drove home three runs while Max Haggerty brought home two. Haggerty started for Woodstock (5-7, 3-3) and struck out three batter over five innings, allowing one earned run off one hit.

Luke Johnson finished with an RBI for the Rockets (4-9, 3-3).

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 7, Marengo 0: At Johnsburg, four different Skyhawks scored to pick up a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Charlie Eastland, Lauren McQuiston and Brooke Butler each scored twice for Johnsburg (5-2, 3-0) and Ava Jablonski scored another.

Woodstock 4, Plano 2: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (6-3, 3-0) stayed undefeated in KRC play.

Girls lacrosse

Burlington Central 9, McHenry 3: At Burlington, Lily Kratz scored five goals to lead the Rockets to a FVC win. Hermione Kerr added three goals for Central (2-3, 1-1) while Kaity Kurz also scored.

Huntley 22, Hampshire 4: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (6-1, 3-0) earned a big FVC win.

Boys tennis

Marian Central 6, Belvidere 3: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes picked up a nonconference win at home. Cameron Tiemann (6-0, 6-0), Alek Jasovic (6-0, 6-0) and Reilly Piefer (4-6, 6-4, 11-9) each won their singles matches while Mark Jablonski/Danny Derouen (6-1, 3-6, 10-3) and Jacob Dowling/Danny Derouen (7-5, 6-4) each took their doubles matches.

Prairie Ridge 4, Hinsdale South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves won their nonconference dual at home. Rory Senese (6-1, 6-1) took his singles match while Cole Palese/ Tim Jones (6-2, 6-0), Evan Seegert/Jack Widger (6-0, 6-3) and Eli Loeding/Mason Bartmess (6-0, 6-0) each won their doubles matches.

Woodstock 4, Johnsburg 3: At Johnsburg, the Blue Streaks edged out a win by sweeping their doubles matches. Stewart Reuter/Juan Avila (6-1, 6-1), Cleus Ricafort/Ben Vanderville (6-2, 3-6, 10-2), Luke Zimmerman/Hayden Rogers (6-2, 6-0) and Brody Flynn/JJ Rodriguez (forfeit) won their doubles matches for Woodstock.

Tyler Batt (6-0, 6-2), Ryan Odell (7-5, 6-2) and Jack Rung (6-2, 6-2) won their singles matches for Johnsburg.

McHenry 6, Grant 1: At Fox Lake, the Warriors earned a commanding nonconference win. Mohsin Rizvi (6-0, 6-0), Owen Miller (6-1, 6-1) and Matt Zurawski (6-2, 6-0) each won their singles matches while Lachlan Gordon/Andrew Franklin (6-3, 6-0), Aidan Kuzmiak/Alex Rudzki (6-1, 6-3) and Will Lard/Atticus LaPorta (6-2, 6-3) each took their doubles matches.

Cary-Grove 6, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, the Trojans swept their doubles matches in order to pick up a dual win. Jackson Karlovsky (6-1, 6-0) and Owen Lonergan (default) won their singles matches while Ryan Dixon/Lincoln Karlovsky (-3, 6-3), Halen Young/Finnegan Karlovsky (6-2, 6-0), Chris Ptaszek/Joe Riedel (7-6, 6-4) and Mason Rebscher/Zach Nygren (6-3, 6-4) won their doubles matches.

Boys volleyball

South Elgin 2, Huntley 0: At South Elgin, the Red Raiders (4-8) dropped their match 25-23, 25-15.