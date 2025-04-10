Crystal Lake man accused of charging at officer with ukulele

A Crystal Lake man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly charged at a police officer with a ukulele as a weapon, according to court records.

Ledreck K. Kekona, 41, was charged with aggravated assault to a police officer and resisting a police officer, according to a complaint filed in McHenry County court.

At 10:54 p.m. Wednesday in Crystal Lake, Kekona was arrested and accused of “wielding a ukulele, as it was held in a raised and cocked position, holding it by the arm of the instrument,” an action that led the officer to believe “he was going to be struck by the musical instrument,” according to the complaint.

Kekona also was charged with resisting an officer after he refused to place his arms behind his back when officers said he was under arrest, according to the complaint.

Judge Cynthia Lamb released Kekona from jail with conditions Thursday, including that he refrain from possessing a firearm or any dangerous weapons and that he submit to pretrial supervision. Kekona is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 8, according to court records.